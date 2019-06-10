Clear
BREAKING NEWS: No charges filed over man who died in Rochester police custody Full Story

Minnesota champion runner enters 'comfort care' for cancer

Described as being in grave condition.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 1:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota championship runner who has inspired many during her long, public fight against cancer is in grave condition.

Gabriele Grunewald's husband says she was moved to comfort care at a Minneapolis hospital Sunday. The Star Tribune says Justin Grunewald urged his wife's friends, fans and admirers to "send her one last message on her wall or on her phone before she heads up to heaven."

The 32-year-old distance runner was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma — a rare form of cancer in the saliva glands — in 2009 while running for the University of Minnesota's track and cross-country teams. Following surgery and radiation therapy, she went on to finish second in the 1,500 meters at the 2010 NCAA championships.

She then ran professionally through 2017 despite more surgeries and treatments for cancer in her thyroid and liver. She was the 2014 U.S. indoor champion in the 3,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 74°
Tracking cooler temps and a more active week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First at Four May 28

Image

Tracking A Cool & Sunny Start to the Work Week

Image

Goat yoga in North Iowa

Image

Steam Threshing Festival

Image

Rochester neighborhood works to help out pollinators

Image

Progress of bike trail in Mason City

Image

Wearing orange to end gun violence

Image

Active Kids Gymnastics wins big at Region 4 Championships

Image

Completing a triathlon

Image

Meservey Public Library wanting to help feed kids this summer

Community Events