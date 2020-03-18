Minnesota cases rise to 77 with 6-20 being in Olmsted County

The number of positive Coronavirus cases rose to 77 on Wednesday, according to health officials. Of those 77, Olmsted County now has 6-20 cases.

The number was at 60 as of Tuesday.

Counties with cases: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Martin, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Scott, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright