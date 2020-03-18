Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota cases rise to 77 with 6-20 being in Olmsted County Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota cases rise to 77 with 6-20 being in Olmsted County

The number was at 60 as of Tuesday.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 11:14 AM
Updated: Mar 18, 2020 11:42 AM

The number of positive Coronavirus cases rose to 77 on Wednesday, according to health officials. Of those 77, Olmsted County now has 6-20 cases. 

The number was at 60 as of Tuesday.

Counties with cases: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Martin, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Scott, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 28°
Rain starting today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No visitors allowed at Ronald McDonald House

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Educating kids at home

Image

Homemade Hand Sanitizer

Image

Bars, restaurants, and more closed in Iowa

Image

Gun sales increase during pandemic

Image

Olmsted Presser

Image

Coronvirus takes a dent on college recruiting

Image

Austin Bruins react to regular season cancellation

Image

People's Food Co Op

Community Events