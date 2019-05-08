Minnesota caregiver of 12 kids accused of being drunk

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are seeking to shut down an unlicensed Cottage Grove home day care after allegations that a woman was drunk with 12 small children in her care.
Authorities allege that police who searched the home on Feb. 25 found three of the 12 children strapped in their car seats with blankets draped over them. Twenty-five-year-old caregiver Megan Martin allegedly failed a blood-alcohol test.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Martin is to appear in court June 3 on misdemeanor charges of child neglect and operating a home day care without a license. She's to appear in court Friday in a lawsuit filed by the Washington County Attorney's Office seeking to put her out of business.
Martin didn't respond to Star Tribune messages seeking comment, and court records don't list an attorney for her.
