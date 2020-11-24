Minnesota cancels football game against Wisconsin due to COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is calling off its scheduled game Saturday at rival Wisconsin due to COVID-19 cases within the program.

The Gophers said they had nine players and six staff members test positive over the last five days, with more presumed positive results pending. The move likely knocks the 18th-ranked Badgers out of consideration for the Big Ten championship game. This weekend's scheduled Utah-Arizona State and Tulsa-Houston matchups also have been scrapped.

A total of 10 scheduled games this week involving Football Bowl Subdivision teams have been postponed or canceled.