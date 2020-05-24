Minnesota campgrounds missing out on Memorial Day Weekend

EYOTA, Minnesota - At Chester Woods Park, lot after lot lays empty. It's supposed to be one of the busiest times of the year at their campground.

"I don't know what the bottom line is going to end up being it's definitely going to take a toll," staff naturalist Celeste Lewis said.

She's spent the past few months giving refunds to customers unable to use the site.

"it's been tough for us, we've had to refund a bunch," Lewis said. "I've spent hours and hours making phone calls and it's been thousands of dollars."

But Chester Woods has been able to manage the pandemic, with their trails and open water attracting guests and leaving parking lots full.

"It's been tremendously busy," Lewis said.

She sympathizes with business owners losing revenue due to Covid-19.

"I can't imagine what it would be like with that being your sole income," Lewis said. "That would be terrible."

Under Gov. Tim Walz's stay safe order, Chester Woods and other campgrounds are allowed to open June 1, and people are ready to pick their lot.

"The 4th of July weekend is almost booked up already and I'm pretty sure by next weekend we're going to be booked," she said.