Minnesota businessman suspected of killing wife, then self

ORONO, Minn. (AP) — A prominent businessman who once held a stake in the Minnesota Vikings apparently fatally shot his wife before killing himself.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner issued a report Friday that concluded 77-year-old Alexandra Light Jacobs died of multiple gunshot wounds. The medical examiner says 77-year-old Irwin Lawrence Jacobs died of multiple self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
Police say their bodies were found Wednesday morning in bed with a gun at their lakefront home in Orono. The family has scheduled a memorial service Monday afternoon at the Lafayette Club on Lake Minnetonka.
Irwin Jacobs was part-owner of the Vikings in the 1980s and also owned household products company J.R. Watkins Co.
