Minnesota bars and restaurants warned about opening for New Year's Eve

ST. PAUL, Minn. – State officials are reminding Minnesota restaurants and bars that opening for indoor service on New Year’s Eve would violate the state’s COVID safety rules.

The Minnesota Departments of Health and Public Safety have sent a letter to all restaurant and liquor industry license-holders, reminding them of the restrictions under Governor Walz Executive Order 20-103.

State officials say the vast majority of businesses continue to follow the rules but those who don’t could face numerous sanctions, including significant fines and revocation of food and liquor licenses.

A copy of the letter is below.