Minnesota businesses have received more than $67M in COVID relief

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue has so far issued $67.3 million in COVID-19 relief payments to 3,891 businesses around the state.

“This relief comes at a crucial time for our businesses who continue to make enormous sacrifices for the health and safety of Minnesotans,” says Governor Tim Walz. “This is a critical lifeline for those businesses and for the Minnesotans whose livelihoods depend on them.”

The money was authorized by the bipartisan pandemic relief bill approved by Minnesota lawmakers and signed by Governor Walz in December.

“Thanks to the hard work of Revenue employees, much-needed aid has been distributed throughout Minnesota, supporting our small business communities and working families as we continue to work together to control this virus,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan.

Payments have gone to restaurants, bars, gyms, and bowling centers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as providing relief options for movie theaters and convention centers. Businesses that did not receive a COVID-19 Business Relief Payment but think they meet the program criteria can contact the revenue department. An online inquiry process will be available beginning January 19 and will remain open through February 5.