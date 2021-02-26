Minnesota budget swings from $1.3B deficit to $1.6B surplus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — State economists say Minnesota’s budget outlook has swung from a $1.3 billion deficit to a $1.6 billion surplus.

The projections released Friday will set up the debates for the rest of the legislative session over taxes and spending.

Minnesota Management and Budget says projections have improved due to an improved U.S. economic outlook, which has been bolstered by stimulus measures the federal government has taken since the state agency issued its last forecast in November.

The agency also cites a higher revenue forecast, lower projected state spending, and an increased surplus for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.