Minnesota budget forecast expected to show more improvement

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota officials will release an updated budget forecast on Tuesday that’s expected to show further improvements and set the stage for the 2022 legislative session.

This will be the first major revenue-and-spending forecast since projections from Minnesota Management and Budget in February, when an anticipated $1.3 billion deficit due to the pandemic swung to a $1.6 billion surplus due to a rapidly improving economy.

Gov. Tim Walz did not give a new surplus figure when he spoke to the Association of Minnesota Counties on Monday. But KMSP-TV reports that the governor said the new numbers will be “the best they’ve ever been.”