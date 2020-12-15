Minnesota breweries can't sell certain sizes of beer and it's impacting their business

ROCHESTER, Minn. - When someone goes to the liquor store, they have the option of buying a 12 or 16 ounce can of beer, which is your average sized pop can. But at Minnesota breweries, customers cannot buy a 12 or 16 ounce can of beer.

"We're the only state that requires it in the country," said Austin Jevne, the head brewer at Forager. "So when it really comes down to it, it's kind of one of those situations that's like we're being forced to not sell our product and potentially go out of business because the legislature is saying one thing like, 'go support local.' But we can't actually even get the vessels for them to come support us locally." Jevne is talking about is the National Prohibition Act that dates back to 1919, which is still active. That means Minnesota breweries can only sell half gallon jug growlers and 750 milliliter crowler cans.

Senator Carla Nelson said creating a temporary relief bill to allow the sale of 12 and 16 ounces isn't completely off the table, but it wouldn't be an easy or quick transition. "I believe quite frankly that the role of government is to give everyone a level playing field," she said. "We're a long way out from prohibition." Senator Nelson explained even before the pandemic, lawmakers were talking about how to remove some of the restrictions that blocked businesses from selling their product. But Jevne said it's a different story. "It seems as though it's their goal, their legacy that they want to leave behind, is to squash any opportunity for breweries to be able to sell smaller vessels," he explained.

Jevne emphasized not being able to sell various sizes of beer not only hurts the brewery, but it can be dangerous for the customers too. "We make beer and some of them are 10%, it's a Belgian style beer that has traditionally 10 to 12% alcohol," he said. "For us to be forced to sell the consumer a half gallon of that is an extremely irresponsible thing. The consumer should have the right to choose a responsible way to drink that beer." Senator Nelson said she hears the plea for change. "I will say that our small businesses are struggling and that includes our breweries. We have to be very cognizant of that fact and I'm very hopeful that we will get some small business relief when the Governor calls a special session," explained Senator Nelson.

If a temporary relief bill were to go into effect to allow breweries to sell 12 and 16 ounce cans, they would then run into the issue of an aluminum shortage because of the demand. Manufacturers are trying to keep up, but most breweries have moved to packaging to-go orders of canned beer and that's overwhelming the factories. Another reason for the shortage is because big soft drink and beer companies aren't selling as much fountain drinks or tap beer to restaurants, so they're using way more cans to get their products out.