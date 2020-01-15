Clear

Minnesota boy dies in skiing accident

The circumstances of the accident were not available.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 12:14 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Authorities say a 12-year-old boy from Hastings has died of injuries suffered in a skiing accident.

Administrators at Tegan Johnson's middle school say he sustained “non-survivable injuries”in the accident Sunday. Tegan was pronounced dead at Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul Tuesday.

The boy was a seventh-grader at Hastings Middle School. The Star Tribune reports counselors and psychologists have been made available at the school to help students deal with the loss of their classmate.

The circumstances of the accident were not available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -7°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: -8°
Feels Like: 10°
Watching a potentially big storm
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Pharmacy returns to community

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Winter storm likely for Friday with 6-8 inches of snow

Image

Grand Meadow boy's snap Lyle-Pacelli's winning streak

Image

Mayo knocks off Albert Lea in road win

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/14

Image

Blood drive honors Joel Showalter

Image

Pitching a grand idea

Image

Fire destroys garage in Kasson

Community Events