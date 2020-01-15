Minnesota boy dies in skiing accident

Authorities say a 12-year-old boy from Hastings has died of injuries suffered in a skiing accident.
Administrators at Tegan Johnson's middle school say he sustained “non-survivable injuries”in the accident Sunday. Tegan was pronounced dead at Gillette Children's Hospital in St. Paul Tuesday.
The boy was a seventh-grader at Hastings Middle School. The Star Tribune reports counselors and psychologists have been made available at the school to help students deal with the loss of their classmate.
The circumstances of the accident were not available.
