Minnesota boy, 9, takes wrong turn on 5K race, wins 10K race instead

It took 9-year-old Kade Lovell longer than expected to finish his 5K race, but only because he was busy accidentally winning a separate 10K race.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 10:35 AM

SARTELL, Minn. (AP) — It took 9-year-old Kade Lovell longer than expected to finish his 5K race, but only because he was busy accidentally winning a separate 10K race.

Lovell's mother became worried when he didn't cross the finish line of the Francis Franny Flyer 5K in Sartell, Minnesota, on Sept. 21. The St. Cloud Times reports she drove along the 5K route looking for him and was "bawling" when no one else saw him, either.

Kade says a woman told him to keep going when he approached the 5K turn so he did, despite his confusion.

Race organizers told Kade's mother he finished in first place and she thought they meant in his age group. But he was first-place overall. His finished in just over 48 minutes — a minute faster than the 40-year-old second-place contestant.

Community Events