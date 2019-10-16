Minnesota boy, 6, missing after getting off bus found safe

BECKER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota say a 6-year-old boy who had been missing since getting off the school bus with his siblings has been found safe.
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said the boy, named Ethan, hadn't been seen since 4:10 p.m. Tuesday when he got off the bus near Highway 25 in Becker and ran to play with the family dog. Becker is located about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.
The sheriff's office said on its Facebook page that Ethan was found safe with his dog about 1:50 a.m. on Wednesday, about a mile and a half from his home. He was checked out by paramedics but his condition was not immediately known.
The department thanked the numerous partnering agencies and more than 600 volunteers who helped with the search. It said more information would be released later today.
