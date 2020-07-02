Clear

Minnesota baseball players get a sense of normalcy

“It’s better than sitting at home doing nothing. It’s nice to be out here when it’s super nice out just being with your friends, having a good time, and getting better at baseball.”

Posted: Jul 2, 2020 11:26 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

BYRON, Minn. - The coronavirus prevented Minnesota baseball and softball teams from taking the field this past spring. Now, those teams are beginning to take advantage of summer ball.

The Byron and Kasson-Mantorville baseball teams clashed in a scrimmage Thursday night, allowing players to get back on the field and experience a little bit of normalcy.

“It’s great,” Lance Jacobs said. “It’s better than sitting at home doing nothing. It’s nice to be out here when it’s super nice out just being with your friends, having a good time, and getting better at baseball.”

After months of not being able to play a single baseball game, players and coaches can now rejoice. Independent league baseball is back.

Byron baseball coach, Ryan Hanson, says the players are more eager than ever to get back to the game they love.

“They all show up early,” he said. “If the kids are coming in early that means they’re eager to be here. (I) love to see that as a coach, as a dad – seeing the kids doing something that they love.”

While Thursday’s rivalry scrimmage may have marked the return of baseball for the young athletes, that doesn’t mean the last few months have been a complete waste.

“We had a lot of free time,” Isaac Rogney said. “I know a lot of guys were up here at the field putting in the work at the cage. Some of us came up here as a group a lot so just a lot of free time to get better on our own.”

For those like Jacobs, this summer is a chance to keep improving and to get back to a sense of normalcy.

“It’s nice to have things be normal and be able to come out here and play.”

The boys of summer are officially back in action. Coach Hanson says seeing everyone’s joy over something as simple as a sport puts things into perspective.

“Honestly, baseball aside, I just love being around the kids and seeing their energy feeds us coaches, too.”

“It’s unfortunate the spring season got canceled but as long as we get to come out here and play some summer baseball, it’ll be fun,” Rogney added.

