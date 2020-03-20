Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: 4 dead, including two children under 5, in Austin crash Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota bans elective surgeries in response to Coronavirus

Thursday's order also applies to non-emergency dental procedures.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 6:36 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health care providers must postpone elective surgeries and other medical procedures so they can focus their resources on responding to the anticipated surge of coronavirus cases.

That's according to an order from Gov. Tim Walz. Thursday's order also applies to non-emergency dental procedures.

The order applies starting Monday at 5 p.m. Walz says the greatest risk during the pandemic is overwhelming the health care system.

The Minnesota Hospital Association endorses the governor's order.

Health department officials say the state's 89 confirmed cases represent only “the tip of the iceberg” and they believe there's widespread transmission across Minnesota.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 4°
Albert Lea
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Charles City
Few Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Get ready for a chilly Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester restaurants rally to support local businesses

Image

Chatfield students lend a helping hand

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temps recovering for the weekend

Image

Area coach creates alternative bracket challenge

Image

Coronavirus Census impact

Image

Restaurant distributing Water and TP

Image

Rural Water Access struggles

Image

Alliant Energy Suspending Disconnects

Image

Hollandberry Pannekoeken Passes Out Meals

Community Events