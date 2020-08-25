Minnesota announces plans for COVID-19 saliva testing lab

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday that Minnesota has partnered with a distributor of saliva testing to create plans for a new lab in Minnesota.

Officials are working to finalize the nearly $15M contract. with Vault Health and RUCDR Infinite Biologics.

The lab is expected to be operational by early October. The funding is provided by the state’s federal CARES Act funding.

“Public-private partnerships are the key to success in our state’s effort to combat COVID-19,” said Governor Walz. “We’ve come a long way on testing thanks to our work with the Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, and our state’s health systems, but we’re looking to make COVID-19 tests even more accessible. That’s why we’re excited to announce a new, innovative partnership with Vault Health and RUCDR Infinite Biologics that will further expand Minnesota’s testing capacity. This means more options for Minnesotans looking to get tested, and more diverse capabilities in terms of our overall strategy should we ever run into supply shortages or other hurdles down the road.”

This new saliva lab will be capable of processing as many as 30,000 samples a day, if running 3 shifts. At full capacity, it would also create up to 250 jobs at its planned location in Oakdale, Minnesota. Currently, Minnesota’s testing capacity hovers between 20,000 and 22,000 tests per day. The rolling average of PCR COVID-19 tests processed daily in Minnesota labs is just under 14,000 a day.