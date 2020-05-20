Minnesota announces its second-deadliest day due to coronavirus

New deaths: - 29 (1st death reported in Mower County) (2nd-highest total)

Total deaths: - 777. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 635

Total cases: - 17,670. Number of health care workers: 2,025



Patients no longer needing isolation: 12,227

Total cases requiring hospitalization: 2,308

Hospitalized as of today: 550

Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 212

