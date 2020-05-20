New deaths: - 29 (1st death reported in Mower County) (2nd-highest total)
Total deaths: - 777. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 635
Total cases: - 17,670. Number of health care workers: 2,025
Patients no longer needing isolation: 12,227
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 2,308
Hospitalized as of today: 550
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 212
Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info
Related Content
- Minnesota announces its second-deadliest day due to coronavirus
- 100 Deadliest Days on Minnesota roadways starts on Memorial Day
- Halfway through the 100 deadliest days on Minnesota roads
- 100 Deadliest days come to an end
- 7 new deaths in Minnesota due to coronavirus
- Wednesday has been deadliest day in reported coronavirus deaths in US
- Deadliest day on Iowa roads in recent history
- Minnesota Sen. Klobuchar announces husband hospitalized with Coronavirus
- 2016 deadliest year on record for overdoses
- State Patrol: Friday's fatal crash on I-90 was Minnesota's deadliest since 2010