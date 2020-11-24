Minnesota Gov Walz announces COVID relief package aimed to help small businesses

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday the state's COVID-19 economic relief packaged aimed at helping small businesses impacted by the state's partial shutdown.

“Our small businesses and the Minnesotans whose livelihoods depend on them are bearing a huge weight for the good of their entire community. As cases skyrocket and hospital capacity is pushed to the brink, our small businesses should not have to bear the financial consequences alone. We’re in this together,” said Governor Walz. “I am committed to turning over every stone to find funding that will help make sure our businesses stay afloat, our workers are supported, and our families can put food on the table.”

The package includes the following:

Keep Small Businesses Afloat

Provide direct aid to businesses through Business Assistance Program

Waive State and regulatory fees for bars, restaurants, event centers, craft breweries, and more

Establish eviction moratorium so small businesses can stay in their locations

Support Workers Struggling to Get By

Extend unemployment benefits for an additional 13 weeks, helping as many as 100,000 workers whose benefits currently end next month

Provide a $500 one-time emergency payment to struggling families

Help Minnesota Families Put Food on the Table