Minnesota announces 33 coronavirus deaths, tying 1-day high

New deaths: - 33 (ties 1-day high)
Total deaths: - 932. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities: 759
New cases: - 510
Total cases: - 22,464. Number of health care workers: 2,487
Patients no longer needing isolation: 16,314
Total cases requiring hospitalization: 2,796
Hospitalized as of today: 598
Hospitalized in ICU as of today: 260
