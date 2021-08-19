Minnesota announces 2.5 percent increase for minimum wage

The state of Minnesota announced Thursday that the state's minimum wage will be increasing on Jan. 1.
"This increase is designed to help minimum-wage workers keep up with inflation to better provide for themselves and their families," said Roslyn Robertson, Department of Labor and Industry commissioner.
The large-employer minimum wage will increase by 25 cents from $10.08 to $10.33.
Other state minimum wages will move from $8.21 to $8.42. Both increases are 2.5 percent.
- Large employers must pay at least $10.33 an hour when the employers annual gross revenues are $500,000 or more.
- Small employers must pay at least $8.42 an hour when the employer's annual gross revenues are less than $500,000.
- The training wage rate, $8.42 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 consecutive days of employment.
- The youth wage rate, $8.42 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 18 years of age.