Minnesota announces 2.5 percent increase for minimum wage

The state of Minnesota announced Thursday that the state's minimum wage will be increasing on Jan. 1.

"This increase is designed to help minimum-wage workers keep up with inflation to better provide for themselves and their families," said Roslyn Robertson, Department of Labor and Industry commissioner.

The large-employer minimum wage will increase by 25 cents from $10.08 to $10.33.

Other state minimum wages will move from $8.21 to $8.42. Both increases are 2.5 percent.