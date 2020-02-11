Minnesota anglers urged to ditch lead to save the loon

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is launching a new program focused on encouraging anglers to switch to lead-free fishing equipment as a way to save the state bird, the loon.

Loons swallow pebbles at the bottom of a lake to help them grind up their food and they sometimes accidentally pick up a lead jig or sinker off the bottom. All it takes is one split shot or one jig to kill the loon from lead poisoning.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that the agency has posted a website that lists more than three dozen companies that sell lead-free fishing equipment.