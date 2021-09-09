Minnesota and Iowa prep football rankings

MINNESOTA

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 8, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A

School Total Points

1. Eden Prairie (3) (1-0) 48

2. Lakeville South (2) (1-0) 47

3. St. Michael-Albertville (1-0) 37

4. Rosemount (1-0) 35

5. Wayzata (1-0) 33

6. Shakopee (1-0) 22

7. Maple Grove (1-0) 18

8. Lakeville North (1-0) 16

9. Prior Lake (1-0) 13

10. Farmington (1-0) 3

Others receiving votes: Mounds View 1, Stillwater 1, Woodbury 1.

Class 5A

School Total Points

1. Mankato West (1) (1-0) 51

2. Moorhead (3) (1-0) 37

3. Elk River (1) (1-0) 32

4. Andover (1-0) 31

5. Spring Lake Park (1-0) 27

(tie) St. Thomas Academy (1-0) 27

7. Mahtomedi (1-0) 25

8. Chaska (1) (1-0) 23

9. Robbinsdale Cooper (1-0) 18

(tie) Rogers (1-0) 18

Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 15, Chanhassen 14, Tartan 6, Owatonna 2, Minneapolis Washburn 1, Monticello 1, Bemidji 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1.

Class 4A

School Total Points

1. Hutchinson (2) (2-0) 36

2. Becker (1) (1-0) 27

3. Kasson-Mantorville (1-0) 24

(tie) Winona (1-0) 24

5. Rocori (1-1) 15

6. Holy Angels (1-0) 14

7. Mound-Westonka (1-0) 12

8. Fridley (1) (0-1) 11

9. Willmar (1-0) 10

10. Grand Rapids (1-0) 8

(tie) SMB-Wolfpack (1-0) 8

Others receiving votes: Jordan 7, Cloquet 7, Faribault 5, Stewartville 5, Simley 3, Princeton 2, Marshall 1, Columbia Heights 1.

Class 3A

School Total Points

1. Albany (1) (1-0) 42

2. Pierz (1) (1-0) 27

3. Annandale (1) (1-0) 24

(tie) Cannon Falls (1) (1-0) 24

5. Lake City (1-0) 21

6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1) (1-0) 19

7. Litchfield (1-0) 17

(tie) Waseca (1-0) 17

9. Fairmont (1-0) 16

(tie) Plainview-Elgin-Millville (1-0) 16

Others receiving votes: Dassel-Cokato 12, Tri-City United 11, Aitkin 8, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 5, Breck 5, Mora 4, Perham 3, New London-Spicer 2, Watertown-Mayer 1, St. Croix Lutheran 1,

Class 2A

School Total Points

1. Blooming Prairie (3) (1-0) 30

2. Minneapolis North (1-0) 22

3. Blue Earth Area (1-0) 17

4. Pipestone (1-0) 14

5. Triton (1-0) 13

6. Redwood Valley (1-0) 12

7. Caledonia (0-1) 8

8. Kimball (1-0) 7

(tie) West Central-Ashby (1-0) 7

10. Lewiston-Altura (1-0) 6

(tie) Paynesville (1-0) 6

Others receiving votes: Pelican Rapids 5, Staples-Motley 4, Royalton 3, Moose Lake/Willow River 3, Maple River 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Hawley 1, Barnesville 1.

Class A

School Total Points

1. Mahnomen-Waubun (1) (1-0) 25

2. Murray County Central (1-0) 21

3. Minneota (1-0) 15

4. Browerville-Eagle Valley (1-0) 14

5. BOLD (1) (1-0) 12

(tie) Dawson-Boyd (1-0) 12

7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (1) (1-0) 10

8. Mayer Lutheran (0-1) 9

(tie) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (1-0) 9

10. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (1-0) 7

(tie) Pine River-Backus (1-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Randolph 5, Rushford-Peterson 4, Cleveland-Immanuel Lutheran 4, Fillmore Central 3, Ottertail Central 3, Upsala-Swanville 2, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, Lakeview 1.

Class 9-MAN

School Total Points

1. Mountain Lake Area (1) (1-0) 30

2. Spring Grove (1) (1-0) 24

3. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-0) 23

4. Lanesboro (1-0) 19

(tie) Verndale (1) (1-0) 19

6. Hills-Beaver Creek (1-0) 18

7. Renville County West (1) (1-0) 16

8. Hancock (1-0) 15

9. Win-E-Mac (1-0) 13

10. Edgerton (1-0) 11

Others receiving votes: Blackduck 7, North Central 5, Grand Meadow 4, Nevis 4, NCE-UH 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3, Ogilvie 2, Cook County 2, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 1, Brandon-Evansville 1.

IOWA

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Southeast Polk (10) 2-0 109 -

2. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (1) 2-0 104 -

3. West Des Moines Dowling (1) 1-1 94 -

4. Urbandale (1) 2-0 82 -

5. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2-0 80 -

6. Iowa City High 2-0 52 -

7. West Des Moines Valley 1-1 45 -

8. Des Moines Roosevelt 2-0 34 -

9. Johnston 1-1 27 -

10. Pleasant Valley 1-1 22 -

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 15. Cedar Falls 15. Ankeny 14. Sioux City East 12. Waukee Northwest 6. Council Bluffs Lincoln 6. Iowa City West 3. Marion Linn-Mar 3. Davenport North 1.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Indianola (3) 2-0 108 -

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (1) 2-0 99 -

3. Eldridge North Scott (8) 2-0 98 -

4. Cedar Rapids Washington (1) 2-0 81 -

5. Norwalk 2-0 62 -

6. Winterset 2-0 56 -

7. Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0 46 -

8. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 1-1 43 -

9. Bondurant Farrar 2-0 38 -

10. Fort Dodge 2-0 34 -

Others receiving votes: Pella 18. Burlington 11. Newton 5. Oskaloosa 4. Decorah 4. Glenwood 4. Epworth Western Dubuque 3. Spencer 1.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Harlan (9) 2-0 107 -

2. Boyden-Hull-RV (3) 2-0 92 -

3. Manchester West Delaware 1-1 81 -

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2-0 78 -

5. Solon (1) 2-0 74 -

6. Davenport Assumption 2-0 69 -

7. Humboldt 2-0 55 -

8. Nevada 2-0 54 -

9. Independence 2-0 52 -

10. Algona 2-0 23 -

Others receiving votes: Adel ADM 10.DeWitt Central 9. Alleman North Polk 5. Mount Vernon 5. Charles City 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. O-A BCIG (6) 2-0 111 -

2. Estherville-Lincoln Central (4) 2-0 106 -

3. Spirit Lake (3) 2-0 98 -

4. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 2-0 76 -

5. Monticello 2-0 54 -

6. Centerville 2-0 41 -

7. Pocahontas Area 2-0 27 -

(tie) West Union North Fayette 2-0 27 -

9. Monroe PCM 1-1 25 -

10. Central Lyon-GLR 0-2 24 -

Others receiving votes: Orange City Unity Christian 23. State Center West Marshall 21. Jesup 21. Waukon 16. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs 15. Inwood West Lyon 9. Osage 6. Greene County 5. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4. Williamsburg 3. Forest City 2. Osceola Clarke 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Van Meter (12) 2-0 129 -

2. Underwood 2-0 90 -

3. Iowa City Regina (1) 2-0 83 -

4. Hawarden West Sioux 2-0 77 -

5. Sigourney-Keota 2-0 66 -

6. Pella Christian 2-0 56 -

7. Dike-New Hartford 2-0 48 -

8. Dyersville Beckman 2-0 45 -

9. Denver 2-0 30 -

10. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 2-0 28 -

Others receiving votes: Eldon Cardinal 24. AC-GC 15. Mediapolis 14. Guthrie Center-Adair-Casey 3. South Central Calhoun 2. West Branch 2. Wilton 2. Emmetsburg 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Britt West Hancock (8) 2-0 100 -

2. Troy Mills North Linn (2) 2-0 97 -

3. Moville Woodbury Central (2) 2-0 92 -

4. Oakland Riverside (1) 2-0 90 -

5. Traer North Tama 2-0 74 -

6. Lawton-Bronson 2-0 55 -

7. Ogden 2-0 41 -

8. Logan-Magnolia 1-1 31 -

9. Paullina South O'Brien 2-0 23 -

10. Grundy Center 2-0 22 -

Others receiving votes: North Butler 21. St. Ansgar 18. Alta 14. Hartley HMS 13. Lisbon 13. Earlham 10. Mason City Newman 8. Wapello 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. Winthrop East Buchanan 2.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Anita CAM (4) 2-0 102 -

2. Audubon (4) 2-0 101 -

3. Montezuma (2) 3-0 95 -

4. Easton Valley (1) 2-0 90 -

5. Remsen Saint Mary's (2) 2-0 80 -

6. Newell-Fonda 2-0 67 -

7. Janesville 2-0 43 -

8. New London 1-0 27 -

(tie) Lenox 2-0 27 -

10. Winfield-Mount Union 2-0 15 -

Others receiving votes: North English English Valleys 14. Algona Garrigan 11. Coon Rapids-Bayard 10. Tripoli 9. Wayland WACO 6. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 6. Kingsley-Pierson 2. Lansing Kee 2. Edgewood-Colesburg 2. Fremont Mills, Tabor 2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 2. Northwood-Kensett 1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 1.