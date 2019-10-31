Minnesota and Iowa outperform nation on ACT

AUSTIN, Minn- According to the Minnesota Department of Education, Minnesota students outperform the nation on the ACT.

Minnesota students had a composite score of 21.4 out of a possible 36. It's about the same as last year's state average when students scored 21.3. The national average is 20.7.

John Alberts is the Executive Director of Educational Services for the Austin School District. He says this year they've seen a four percent increase in their students ACT Score.

“Generally speaking Midwest scores very well I think it has a lot to do with the attention that we give education,” Alberts said. “ Historically speaking Minnesota prided itself in the fact that Minnesota commits to education."

Results show Iowa's average composite score is tired of first with South Dakota. Governor Kim Reynolds says the results reflect Iowa’s commitment to education and the need to do even more to better prepare young people. Iowa’s score declined from 2018 where the average score was 21.8.