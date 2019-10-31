Clear

Minnesota and Iowa outperform nation on ACT

Minnesota students had a composite score of 21.4 out of a possible 36.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 5:10 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

AUSTIN, Minn- According to the Minnesota Department of Education, Minnesota students outperform the nation on the ACT.

Minnesota students had a composite score of 21.4 out of a possible 36. It's about the same as last year's state average when students scored 21.3. The national average is 20.7.

John Alberts is the Executive Director of Educational Services for the Austin School District. He says this year they've seen a four percent increase in their students ACT Score.

“Generally speaking Midwest scores very well I think it has a lot to do with the attention that we give education,” Alberts said. “ Historically speaking Minnesota prided itself in the fact that Minnesota commits to education."

Results show Iowa's average composite score is tired of first with South Dakota. Governor Kim Reynolds says the results reflect Iowa’s commitment to education and the need to do even more to better prepare young people. Iowa’s score declined from 2018 where the average score was 21.8.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 21°
Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Triton School Referendum

Image

Mayo Reverse Trick or Treat

Image

Cultural Sensitivity with Costumes

Image

Gov. Reynolds tours Osage Community Schools

Image

New Washer & Dryer for School

Image

Feehan Tour

Image

Fashion for a Cure

Image

Bullying in Schools

Image

MN ACT Scores

Image

West Hancock High School receiving donated equipment from IMT

Community Events