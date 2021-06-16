Minnesota and Iowa experience significant dry spell

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Minnesota and Iowa experience a dry spell a Minnesota DNR climatologist is explaining how long it could be before the drought has a wider impact.

DNR climatologist Pete Boulay says in Rochester the drought began back in April and ever since we’ve been adding to the deficit.

Boulay says in Rochester alone we’re five inches below normal. He says at this point it’s not a bad idea to already think about conserving water.

He explained, “If you take the time to conserve water and water smartly, that can extend the period when you can have more efficient watering so water early in the morning, water in the evening. Don't water in the heat of the day because you're just losing the water to the atmosphere anyway, you really want to keep those plants going. So anytime you can conserve water is always a good idea.”

Boulay says the agricultural impacts haven't been as significant yet because of deep moisture in the solid from years past but if the drought continues through the end of June it may become more concerning for farmers across the Midwest.

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, 46% of Minnesota is in a drought and 57% of Iowa is as well.