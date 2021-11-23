Minnesota among best in U.S. for COVID booster doses, child vaccinations

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota is now a national leader in getting COVID booster shots to adults and vaccinating children 5 to 11 years old.

Walz says the state is currently ranked sixth in the nation for the percentage of children 5-11 years old who have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and ranked second nationally in percent of fully vaccinated people with booster doses.

“We need every eligible Minnesotan vaccinated to slow the spread of COVID in our schools and communities and help our overburdened hospitals,” says Governor Walz. “Right now, thousands of families are stepping up to get their children vaccinated and boost their own protection. I am proud of our state for meeting this moment and doing our part to curb this current surge. This holiday season: get your children vaccinated, and get your booster when you’re due.”

Nearly 20% of Minnesota children between the ages of 5 and 11 have gotten at least one dose of COVID vaccine and more than 881,000 third doses and booster doses have been administered to adults.

“Amid these difficult days facing another surge in our state, I am incredibly proud of our young people for using the most powerful tool we have to protect our communities from COVID: the vaccine. Each and every one of these kids is a bright spot of hope,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “As the mother of a recently vaccinated 8-year-old, I love knowing tens of thousands of families are feeling that profound sense of relief that comes from getting your child vaccinated. Let’s keep it up and keep our families safe this holiday season, Minnesota.”

Minnesota has now vaccinated more than 80% of adults 18 years of age and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than 3.48 Million Minnesotans have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.