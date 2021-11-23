Clear

Minnesota among best in U.S. for COVID booster doses, child vaccinations

'I am proud of our state for meeting this moment and doing our part to curb this current surge.' - Governor Walz.

Posted: Nov 23, 2021 1:45 PM
Updated: Nov 23, 2021 2:15 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota is now a national leader in getting COVID booster shots to adults and vaccinating children 5 to 11 years old.

Walz says the state is currently ranked sixth in the nation for the percentage of children 5-11 years old who have at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and ranked second nationally in percent of fully vaccinated people with booster doses.

“We need every eligible Minnesotan vaccinated to slow the spread of COVID in our schools and communities and help our overburdened hospitals,” says Governor Walz. “Right now, thousands of families are stepping up to get their children vaccinated and boost their own protection. I am proud of our state for meeting this moment and doing our part to curb this current surge. This holiday season: get your children vaccinated, and get your booster when you’re due.”

Nearly 20% of Minnesota children between the ages of 5 and 11 have gotten at least one dose of COVID vaccine and more than 881,000 third doses and booster doses have been administered to adults.

“Amid these difficult days facing another surge in our state, I am incredibly proud of our young people for using the most powerful tool we have to protect our communities from COVID: the vaccine. Each and every one of these kids is a bright spot of hope,” says Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “As the mother of a recently vaccinated 8-year-old, I love knowing tens of thousands of families are feeling that profound sense of relief that comes from getting your child vaccinated. Let’s keep it up and keep our families safe this holiday season, Minnesota.”

Minnesota has now vaccinated more than 80% of adults 18 years of age and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more than 3.48 Million Minnesotans have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 875917

Reported Deaths: 9316
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1716332004
Ramsey708831030
Dakota64444563
Anoka61024560
Washington38455348
Stearns32146271
St. Louis27846387
Wright24789198
Scott24685177
Olmsted21150126
Sherburne18030122
Carver1585865
Clay11708102
Blue Earth1101465
Rice10992137
Crow Wing10756121
Chisago955870
Kandiyohi9513104
Otter Tail9439123
Benton8608122
Beltrami787392
Goodhue759993
Douglas748199
Itasca734793
Mower711946
Winona691356
McLeod682483
Isanti665783
Steele655230
Morrison651578
Becker608371
Polk581084
Freeborn540544
Nobles518354
Carlton515572
Lyon510261
Mille Lacs501671
Nicollet497157
Pine489741
Cass483451
Todd474740
Brown457157
Le Sueur436533
Meeker415757
Martin372243
Waseca358732
Wabasha35769
Hubbard340448
Dodge338311
Roseau304731
Wadena292737
Fillmore291815
Redwood272945
Houston261117
Renville259851
Faribault248331
Pennington241729
Sibley240717
Kanabec234734
Cottonwood220532
Chippewa212841
Aitkin211948
Pope196410
Watonwan192320
Yellow Medicine181621
Rock172928
Swift165522
Koochiching161322
Stevens161011
Jackson158016
Clearwater152220
Murray149511
Marshall149121
Pipestone147029
Lake127024
Lac qui Parle117125
Wilkin117115
Mahnomen103714
Norman10189
Grant9459
Big Stone9215
Lincoln8595
Kittson69922
Red Lake68710
Traverse5936
Unassigned548124
Lake of the Woods5205
Cook2950

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 511269

Reported Deaths: 7203
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk78798785
Linn31443423
Scott26181288
Black Hawk21622371
Woodbury20244256
Johnson19244105
Dubuque17824240
Pottawattamie15439211
Dallas14994111
Story1356756
Warren8247102
Cerro Gordo7769121
Clinton7567111
Webster7256121
Des Moines7027101
Marshall661892
Muscatine6554117
Wapello6330143
Jasper609590
Sioux598277
Lee5838104
Marion548197
Unassigned51690
Buena Vista499648
Plymouth480988
Henry413353
Jones395361
Benton393059
Washington385961
Bremer385071
Boone380438
Carroll364155
Mahaska356764
Crawford350347
Dickinson312055
Buchanan298739
Jackson295347
Clay293035
Kossuth285176
Delaware284054
Hardin280153
Fayette279353
Tama276377
Page268933
Wright262249
Cedar262127
Hamilton255557
Winneshiek251841
Floyd249948
Clayton236559
Poweshiek231843
Harrison230178
Madison230025
Cass229566
Butler226742
Iowa224334
Mills216429
Jefferson215343
Hancock209439
Winnebago209036
Cherokee206946
Lyon203242
Appanoose200756
Allamakee200655
Calhoun194819
Shelby193041
Union183039
Humboldt182029
Grundy179537
Franklin177129
Mitchell176743
Emmet175846
Louisa175152
Chickasaw174621
Sac166826
Guthrie165036
Montgomery159445
Clarke156229
Keokuk149439
Palo Alto148932
Howard141724
Monroe141739
Ida125941
Greene124217
Davis122725
Lucas121825
Monona119739
Pocahontas118424
Worth11829
Adair111037
Osceola103318
Decatur96513
Taylor94814
Fremont94412
Van Buren90222
Wayne81925
Ringgold75629
Audubon73115
Adams5658
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking a rather chilly Thanksgiving
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 11/23

Image

RPD increasing traffic enforcement to combat rising fatalities

Image

RPD taking action to improve traffic safety ahead of Thanksgiving

Image

Downtown Rochester holiday festivities

Image

Victoria's Ristorante and Wine Bar spinoff Sorellina's coming to Rochester

Image

Dodge Center community members react to armed standoff

Image

Aaron's Monday Night Weather (11/22/21)

Image

Tracking the Winter Ahead

Image

Dodge Center standoff ends in an arrest

Image

Facebook group pushes back against Mason City mascot change

Community Events