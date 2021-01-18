Minnesota airman arrives home after two years overseas

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Many of us know the struggle of not being able to see loved ones in person as the pandemic drags on but for military families the distance can be even harder.

It's been two years since Airman First Class Brenden Trahan said goodbye to his family knowing his deployment would keep him from seeing his loved ones for years.

After all that time, Trahan finally returned home from serving overseas in Germany to a cheering crowd of friends and family.

He said, "Just seeing the energy, and in light of these times with COVID and all the differences going on in the world, that moment where everyone was together was just amazing."

Trahan says the distance, time and weight of the pandemic has highlighted the value of moments spend with those you love whether they're near or far.

He added, "Always just remind your loved ones that you love them and you're thinking of them no matter if you're an hour away from home or 4,000 miles. It's always important to remember where you came from and just cherish your loved ones and it's truly amazing being back."

Trahan also received quite the escort home with The Olmsted County Sheriff's Department and Rochester Fire Department coming out in full force in recognition of his service.

He will now spend around 30 days at home before heading off to Maryland.