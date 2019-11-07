Minnesota affected by big bird meat recall

WASHINGTON, DC – Over two million pounds of bird meat is being recalled over fears it could be contaminated.

Simmons Prepared Foods in Gentry, Arkansas, is recalling about 2,071,397 pounds of poultry products produced from October 21 through November 4. While processing, the company says it found metal in some of the meat.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1949,” “P- 486” or “P-5837” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions in Minnesota, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

Federal officials are concerned that some product may be frozen and in institutional freezers. Institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

To see the labels of the recalled food, click here.