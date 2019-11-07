Clear

Minnesota affected by big bird meat recall

Over two millions pounds recalled over possible contamination.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 1:56 PM
Updated: Nov 7, 2019 1:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC – Over two million pounds of bird meat is being recalled over fears it could be contaminated.

Simmons Prepared Foods in Gentry, Arkansas, is recalling about 2,071,397 pounds of poultry products produced from October 21 through November 4. While processing, the company says it found metal in some of the meat.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1949,” “P- 486” or “P-5837” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions in Minnesota, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

Federal officials are concerned that some product may be frozen and in institutional freezers. Institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

To see the labels of the recalled food, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 10°
Austin
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Few Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 6°
More arctic air on the way today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New seasonal parking changes put to the test

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Warmer weekend before another plunge

Image

SAW: Ellie Bobinet

Image

A sport for your inner Lumberjack and Jill

Image

Hagedorn town hall

Image

Kruckeberg sentencing

Image

Referendum: What's next?

Image

Rope rescue training

Image

Music Therapy enhancing the life of a Rochester 6-year-old

Community Events