Minnesota ads new conditions, delivery methods to medical cannabis program

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans who suffer from chronic pain or age-related macular degeneration will soon be able to qualify for the state’s medical cannabis program.

The Minnesota Department of Public Health (MDH) says that will go into effect in August 2020.

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcom says the new qualifying conditions were added to create more treatment options for patients with debilitating conditions.

“Minnesota’s medical cannabis program tracks patient experiences so we can learn about the real-world benefits and downsides of using medical cannabis for various conditions,” says Malcolm. “The generally positive experience patients have had using medical cannabis to treat intractable pain prompted us to add chronic pain as a qualifying condition. Meanwhile, the decision to add age-related macular degeneration was due to a lack of good treatment options for managing symptoms. The bottom line is that people suffering from these serious conditions may be helped by participating in the program, and we felt it was important to give them the opportunity to seek that relief.”

In addition, MDH announced Monday that two new delivery methods have been approved for medical cannabis: water-soluble cannabinoid multi-particulates (for example, granules, powders and sprinkles) and orally dissolvable products such as lozenges, gums, mints, buccal tablets and sublingual tablets.

“We hope the addition of new delivery methods will provide a potential alternative to vaping for some patients and that the additional centers will provide more convenient access,” says Malcolm.

The two new delivery methods will also become available in August 2020.

MDH says the state’s two medical cannabis manufacturers will double the number of treatment centers in accordance with legislation passed during the 2019 Minnesota Legislative Session. These new sites will mean greater access to cannabis treatment centers. The manufacturers selected eight locations for additional centers. Leafline Labs has proposed centers in Willmar, Mankato, Golden Valley and Rogers, while Minnesota Medical Solutions has proposed centers in Woodbury, Blaine, Duluth and Burnsville.

In addition to the newly approved conditions, MDH received petitions for four others: anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis and traumatic brain injury. The petitions were rejected because the conditions had been petitioned previously and this year’s petitions did not include new scientific evidence.

The current list of qualifying conditions includes:

• Cancer associated with severe/chronic pain, nausea or severe vomiting, or cachexia or severe wasting

• Glaucoma

• HIV/AIDS

• Tourette’s syndrome

• Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

• Seizures, including those characteristic of epilepsy

• Severe and persistent muscle spasms, including those characteristic of multiple sclerosis

• Inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn’s disease

• Terminal illness, with a probable life expectancy of less than one year

• Intractable pain

• Post-traumatic stress disorder

• Autism spectrum disorders

• Obstructive sleep apnea

• Alzheimer’s