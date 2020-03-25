Clear
CBS: Gov. Walz expected to announce additional restrictions

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses the media during news conference, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn., where he gave an update on the state's effort to slow down the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce additional restrictions Wednesday afternoon, according to CBS affiliate WCCO.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 12:22 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 12:27 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce additional restrictions Wednesday afternoon, according to CBS affiliate WCCO.

Walz is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

Health officials in Minnesota said Wednesday that are 287 positive cases in the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health said 26 people are still hospitalized as of Wednesday.

There are 21 cases in Olmsted County, six in Mower County, and three apiece in Dodge and Fillmore counties.

