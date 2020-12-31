Minnesota Year in Review: Riots, shootings, overcoming adversity and a once-in-a-generation pandemic

Most-read and most impactful stories from Minnesota in 2020

Images from riots following the death of George Floyd; man arrested for burning down police precinct

The days and weeks following the death of George Floyd while in police custody was something the state of Minnesota will never forget.

From burning buildings (you can see an Associated Press gallery from the destruction here) to arrests to changes to the police force, 2020 gave Minnesotans plenty to think about.

One of KIMT.com’s most-read stories of the year revolved around a man getting arrested for burning down a police precient during the days that followed Floyd’s death.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz fully mobilized the National Guard due to the riots. That was something that hadn’t been done in the state since World War II.

“If you are on the streets tonight, it is very clear: you are not with us, you do not share our values and we will use the full strength of goodness and righteousness to make sure that this ends,” Walz said when he made the announcement.

A trying year for law enforcement in southern Minnesota

The month of December was a trying one for law enforcement in southern Minnesota. And that’s how it started in 2020 when officer Arik Matson was shot in the head while responding to a domestic call in January.

Matson’s recovery was an inspiration to many in the viewing area, and by the end of the year and after countless hours of recovery, he was welcomed back home.

"He defied all the odds, we know that," Freeborn County Sheriff Freitag said. "What he went through was just absolutely amazing and he's bouncing back, he looks good. I listened to him on the radio and he sounded like Arik. He's come a long way so today is a day of triumph and pretty much a celebration."

Tyler Janovsky pled guilty to two counts of attempted murder in the case.

While law enforcement had plenty to deal with in 2020, it ended with a couple of tense and heartbreaking cases in Freeborn and Mower Counties.

In Albert Lea, a 21-year-old man was charged with three counts of attempted murder after firing between 75-90 rounds from an apartment complex during an hours-long standoff. A police officer and two others were shot during the incident.

In Austin, a young boy was remembered as a hero after he died while intervening during a domestic dispute.

Julio Rodriguez, 15, died after being stabbed. That came as he tried to protect his mother and siblings from a violent attack.

“This is a young man who understood the situation and did everything he could to save his mom,” Austin Police Chief David McKichan said. “What a heroic act that this young man did in his final moments.”

Jaime Vaca, 27, of Austin, is facing three counts of second-degree murder and a charge of first-degree assault-great bodily harm.

Rochester doctor charged with trying to help ISIS

In March, A Pakistani doctor in Rochester was accused of trying to help the terrorist group ISIS.

Muhammad Masood, 28, was arrested at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Masood, a licensed doctor in Pakistan, was formerly employed as a research coordinator at a Rochester medical clinic. He’s charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Read more on the case here.

A large delivery of mayo to Mayo?

It was an unusual story involving a Mayo Clinic mix-up and mayonnaise.

Students applying to Rochester’s Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine were accidentally sent acceptance letters yesterday.

The institution sent 360 letters of acceptance but then a few hours later informed the hopefuls a technical error was discovered and the letters of acceptance were withdrawn.

Those recipients had all been interviewed for the school and were waiting to hear if they were accepted.

In response, one applicant (who wished to remain anonymous) started a humorous GoFundMe page to finance the shipment of 2,000 gallons of mayonnaise to Mayo Clinic's admissions director.

Rochester re-opens: How one of Minnesota’s largest cities re-opened after COVID-19 closures

As Gov. Walz moved forward with plans to reopen the economy in our region in late April by partnering with other Midwest governors, KIMT produced a 5-part series detailing just how it would affect Rochester residents.

The series looked at what experts had to say, how testing played a role, a look at the road map to re-opening, how businesses were looking forward and how morals affected how the re-opening would take place.

You can see the full series here.

Election of 2020

President-elect Joe Biden carried the state of Minnesota on his way to 305 electoral college votes.

You can find all the Minnesota election results here.