Clear

Minnesota Year in Review: Riots, shootings, overcoming adversity and a once-in-a-generation pandemic

The year of COVID and many other stories that shaped the news landscape of Minnesota in 2020.

Photo Gallery 25 Images

People attempt to extinguish cars on fire, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Demonstrators kneel before police Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Most-read and most impactful stories from Minnesota in 2020

  • Images from riots following the death of George Floyd; man arrested for burning down police precinct

The days and weeks following the death of George Floyd while in police custody was something the state of Minnesota will never forget.

From burning buildings (you can see an Associated Press gallery from the destruction here) to arrests to changes to the police force, 2020 gave Minnesotans plenty to think about.

One of KIMT.com’s most-read stories of the year revolved around a man getting arrested for burning down a police precient during the days that followed Floyd’s death.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz fully mobilized the National Guard due to the riots. That was something that hadn’t been done in the state since World War II. 

“If you are on the streets tonight, it is very clear: you are not with us, you do not share our values and we will use the full strength of goodness and righteousness to make sure that this ends,” Walz said when he made the announcement.

  • A trying year for law enforcement in southern Minnesota

The month of December was a trying one for law enforcement in southern Minnesota. And that’s how it started in 2020 when officer Arik Matson was shot in the head while responding to a domestic call in January. 

Matson’s recovery was an inspiration to many in the viewing area, and by the end of the year and after countless hours of recovery, he was welcomed back home.

"He defied all the odds, we know that," Freeborn County Sheriff Freitag said. "What he went through was just absolutely amazing and he's bouncing back, he looks good. I listened to him on the radio and he sounded like Arik. He's come a long way so today is a day of triumph and pretty much a celebration."

Tyler Janovsky pled guilty to two counts of attempted murder in the case. 

While law enforcement had plenty to deal with in 2020, it ended with a couple of tense and heartbreaking cases in Freeborn and Mower Counties.

In Albert Lea, a 21-year-old man was charged with three counts of attempted murder after firing between 75-90 rounds from an apartment complex during an hours-long standoff. A police officer and two others were shot during the incident. 

In Austin, a young boy was remembered as a hero after he died while intervening during a domestic dispute. 

Julio Rodriguez, 15, died after being stabbed. That came as he tried to protect his mother and siblings from a violent attack.

“This is a young man who understood the situation and did everything he could to save his mom,” Austin Police Chief David McKichan said. “What a heroic act that this young man did in his final moments.”

Jaime Vaca, 27, of Austin, is facing three counts of second-degree murder and a charge of first-degree assault-great bodily harm. 

  • Rochester doctor charged with trying to help ISIS

In March, A Pakistani doctor in Rochester was accused of trying to help the terrorist group ISIS.

Muhammad Masood, 28, was arrested at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Masood, a licensed doctor in Pakistan, was formerly employed as a research coordinator at a Rochester medical clinic. He’s charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Read more on the case here. 

  • A large delivery of mayo to Mayo?

It was an unusual story involving a Mayo Clinic mix-up and mayonnaise.

Students applying to Rochester’s Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine were accidentally sent acceptance letters yesterday.

The institution sent 360 letters of acceptance but then a few hours later informed the hopefuls a technical error was discovered and the letters of acceptance were withdrawn.

Those recipients had all been interviewed for the school and were waiting to hear if they were accepted.

In response, one applicant (who wished to remain anonymous) started a humorous GoFundMe page to finance the shipment of 2,000 gallons of mayonnaise to Mayo Clinic's admissions director.

  • Rochester re-opens: How one of Minnesota’s largest cities re-opened after COVID-19 closures

As Gov. Walz moved forward with plans to reopen the economy in our region in late April by partnering with other Midwest governors, KIMT produced a 5-part series detailing just how it would affect Rochester residents.

The series looked at what experts had to say, how testing played a role, a look at the road map to re-opening, how businesses were looking forward and how morals affected how the re-opening would take place.

You can see the full series here. 

  • Election of 2020

President-elect Joe Biden carried the state of Minnesota on his way to 305 electoral college votes. 

You can find all the Minnesota election results here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 508541

Reported Deaths: 6866
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1055611638
Ramsey44526835
Dakota38352406
Anoka34745405
Washington22929272
Stearns19454208
St. Louis15451289
Scott14236110
Wright13168120
Olmsted1220893
Sherburne928077
Carver852741
Clay719489
Rice700396
Blue Earth637538
Kandiyohi597079
Crow Wing540285
Chisago513848
Otter Tail504571
Benton480095
Mower430631
Winona427149
Goodhue409569
Douglas408470
Nobles389847
McLeod357654
Morrison353754
Polk349565
Beltrami348554
Itasca332651
Steele326111
Lyon324646
Becker323147
Isanti322957
Carlton308650
Freeborn301926
Pine292620
Nicollet276842
Brown265939
Todd256230
Le Sueur248622
Mille Lacs244047
Cass228126
Waseca216619
Meeker214336
Martin200029
Wabasha19273
Roseau185018
Hubbard162341
Houston159814
Dodge15884
Renville158243
Redwood151934
Pennington146718
Fillmore14559
Cottonwood142920
Chippewa141535
Wadena135420
Faribault134918
Sibley123510
Watonwan12078
Aitkin120536
Rock118617
Kanabec116121
Pipestone103824
Yellow Medicine101617
Jackson98010
Murray9698
Swift91418
Pope8926
Marshall81616
Stevens7709
Lake75919
Clearwater73214
Wilkin71411
Lac qui Parle70617
Koochiching64911
Big Stone5344
Lincoln5232
Grant5038
Norman4929
Unassigned48068
Mahnomen4547
Kittson42122
Red Lake3715
Traverse3385
Lake of the Woods2451
Cook1350

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 345688

Reported Deaths: 5631
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk53804578
Linn19782322
Scott17670224
Black Hawk15196300
Woodbury14354216
Johnson1340377
Dubuque12625200
Dallas1052493
Pottawattamie10177150
Story990246
Warren531580
Clinton513287
Cerro Gordo508385
Webster502388
Sioux492469
Marshall471774
Muscatine439094
Des Moines434063
Wapello4198114
Buena Vista417339
Jasper397669
Plymouth380179
Lee355655
Marion349074
Jones288455
Henry281937
Bremer274657
Carroll272249
Crawford258836
Boone249730
Benton245954
Washington243249
Dickinson220241
Mahaska218847
Jackson213340
Kossuth205158
Tama205068
Clay196625
Delaware191439
Winneshiek187631
Page184119
Buchanan182830
Fayette181338
Cedar176723
Wright176232
Hamilton175544
Hardin174439
Harrison170571
Clayton161855
Butler160832
Mills153220
Cherokee152837
Floyd151241
Poweshiek150732
Lyon149241
Madison149219
Allamakee147948
Iowa143223
Hancock140033
Winnebago133531
Grundy133331
Cass132452
Calhoun132011
Jefferson129735
Appanoose124547
Louisa124248
Mitchell123340
Sac122418
Shelby122334
Union121231
Chickasaw120815
Emmet120540
Humboldt116725
Guthrie112728
Franklin110721
Palo Alto104622
Howard101922
Unassigned9960
Montgomery97536
Clarke96621
Keokuk93230
Monroe91328
Ida86932
Adair83531
Pocahontas82319
Monona78830
Davis78124
Greene75110
Lucas74521
Osceola70116
Worth6778
Taylor64312
Decatur5799
Fremont57810
Van Buren54018
Ringgold52322
Wayne50921
Audubon4819
Adams3194
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 44°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Mostly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Mild temperatures expected through the extended forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Doctors are worried about vaccine hesitancy.

Image

Outdoor seating program in Rochester

Image

Dodge County makes history winning first ever section championship

Image

Stewartville falls to Caledonia in section championship

Image

SAW: Ellie Buchholtz from Kingsland

Image

Sen. Smith urges action on gun control during senate speech

Image

MN Sen. Smith speaks out on gun control

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (3/24/21)

Image

Farming Outlook

Image

Cannabis Bill for MN Lawmakers

Community Events