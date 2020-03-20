Minnesota YMCAs offering child care for critical workers

MINNEAPOLISE, Minn. – Daycare for the children of essential employees and critical workers, like first responders, is going to be available at the 38 YMCA locations across Minnesota.

Starting Monday, those YMCA sites will open from 8:30 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday for kindergarten through sixth graders. The cost will be $40 per day, with children bringing snacks and lunches. Financial assistance will be available for families.

“For over 164 years, the Y has been committed to youth development. And this commitment is even more important as we are facing unprecedented times where our children need a safe and nurturing place to go when their parents who are critical workers and essential employees need to work because they directly support the efforts to mitigate the impact the coronavirus has in our community,” says Glen Gunderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities. “Our children need a place where they can safely enjoy being a kid - learning new things by collaborating with the schools on remote learning, being active, and having fun while being supported by caring adults.”

Space will be available on a first come, first served basis. To register, go to ymcamn.org/mnchildcare or call 612-230-9622.