Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota YMCAs offering child care for critical workers

'Our children need a place where they can safely enjoy being a kid...'

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 2:36 PM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 2:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLISE, Minn. – Daycare for the children of essential employees and critical workers, like first responders, is going to be available at the 38 YMCA locations across Minnesota.

Starting Monday, those YMCA sites will open from 8:30 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday for kindergarten through sixth graders. The cost will be $40 per day, with children bringing snacks and lunches. Financial assistance will be available for families.

“For over 164 years, the Y has been committed to youth development. And this commitment is even more important as we are facing unprecedented times where our children need a safe and nurturing place to go when their parents who are critical workers and essential employees need to work because they directly support the efforts to mitigate the impact the coronavirus has in our community,” says Glen Gunderson, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities. “Our children need a place where they can safely enjoy being a kid - learning new things by collaborating with the schools on remote learning, being active, and having fun while being supported by caring adults.”

Space will be available on a first come, first served basis. To register, go to ymcamn.org/mnchildcare or call 612-230-9622.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 20°
Get ready for a chilly Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Four killed in Austin crash, including two kids

Image

26 new Coronavirus cases in Minnesota

Image

Rochester restaurants rally to support local businesses

Image

Chatfield students lend a helping hand

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temps recovering for the weekend

Image

Area coach creates alternative bracket challenge

Image

Coronavirus Census impact

Image

Restaurant distributing Water and TP

Image

Rural Water Access struggles

Community Events