Minnesota Working Group for Deadly Force Encounters releases recommendations and action steps

Olmsted County Kevin Torgerson was one of the 16 group members, representing the Minnesota Sheriff's Association.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020 6:14 AM
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 7:28 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

KIMT NEWS 3 - In the last 5 years, there have been more than 100 deadly force encounters with Minnesota law enforcement. To reduce that number, a Working Group for Deadly Force Encounters formed under the direction of Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The group is composed of law enforcement, mental health professionals, criminal justice workers, and community members impacted by deadly force. Over the last 6 months, they're took part in public hearings and listening sessions. Through this process, the group developed 28 recommendations and 33 action steps, including de-escalation trainings and expanded mental health resources for law enforcement.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson

Olmsted County Kevin Torgerson was one of the 16 group members, representing the Minnesota Sheriff's Association. ""If we don't look at ourselves and really look deep inside, and try to figure out, are we doing everything we can to potentially prevent it from ever happening here within our own agency or our neighboring agency? Are we doing everything we can to prevent that plus keep our officers and deputies safe? That's really important. And take care of our communities," Sheriff Torgerson tells KIMT.

Torgerson is feeling positive about a lot of the work that's been done within the work group, but does have concerns about some of the recommendations, particularly how they would affect officers who have been exonerated and the potential financial burden on law enforcement agencies to implement the training, technology, and initiatives the recommendations and action steps call for.

The report will continue to be revised before going to the legislature.

