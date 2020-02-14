Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Minnesota Wild fire coach Bruce Boudreau

Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau watches his team play against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Hannah Foslien)

Minnesota is 27-23-7 and three points out of a playoff position in the Western Conference with 25 games left to play.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 11:08 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild fired coach Bruce Boudreau on Friday after their 30th loss of the season.

First-year general manager Bill Guerin fired Boudreau in the aftermath of a shootout loss to the New York Rangers. Assistant Dean Evason was named interim coach.

Boudreau is the eighth NHL coach to lose his job this season and the sixth fired for performance reasons. That matches the most for one season in NHL history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Minnesota is 27-23-7 and three points out of a playoff position in the Western Conference with 25 games left to play.

Boudreau was in his fourth season with the Wild and was hired by Chuck Fletcher, who has since been fired. He's in his 13th season after previously coaching the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks.

The 65-year-old took Minnesota to the playoffs in his first two seasons there.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -17°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -12°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -12°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -19°
Rochester
Clear
-2° wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -24°
Temperatures rebound today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Free weddings at courthouse

Image

Graduating from drug court

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Temperatures set to rebound

Image

Rochester's LInks to Titanic

Image

Section wrestling semifinalists

Image

Lourdes wins Section title

Image

What goes into the decision to cancel or delay school

Image

Rock Steady Boxing

Image

New CBD store in Rochester

Community Events