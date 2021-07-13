Minnesota Wild buy out contracts of Parise, Suter

The Minnesota Wild are buying out the contracts of veteran stars Zach Parise and Ryan Suter. Each has four years left on it. They signed identical $98 million, 13-year deals in 2012. Parise and Suter are now being bought out together.
The buyouts will combine to cost the Wild almost $15 million against the salary cap in 2023-24 and 2024-25 for Parise and Suter not to play for them. Each player will become an unrestricted free agent July 28.
General manager Bill Guerin called the moves part of the team's transformation with the overall goal of winning the Stanley Cup.
