Minnesota Vikings put seven players on COVID reserve list

The Minnesota Vikings have defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, linebacker Cameron Smith and offensive tackle Oli Udoh on their reserve list for COVID-19.

That brings the team’s total on the list to seven players. Smith and Udoh were 2019 draft picks. Odenigbo is in line to take over as a starter, with the departure of 10-year veteran Everson Griffen.

The reserve list was created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.