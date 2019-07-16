Minnesota Vikings players suspended by the NFL

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Roc Thomas has been suspended for the first three games of the NFL season.
The league says it is punishing the Minnesota Vikings player for violating its substance abuse policy.
Thomas will be able to take part in all offseason and pre-season practices and games and after sitting out without pay, he could return to the Vikings’ active roster on September 23.
