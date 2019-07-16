Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Minnesota Vikings players suspended by the NFL

Must sit out three games for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 4:01 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Roc Thomas has been suspended for the first three games of the NFL season.

The league says it is punishing the Minnesota Vikings player for violating its substance abuse policy.

Thomas will be able to take part in all offseason and pre-season practices and games and after sitting out without pay, he could return to the Vikings’ active roster on September 23.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking Heat and Storm Chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RST Concession Options

Image

Jeremiah Project Funding Approved

Image

RPD Investigating Possible Murder/Suicide

Image

Heat and Mental Health

Image

Albert Lea Business Owner Donates To Humane Society

Image

Food bank continues to recover from flood damage

Image

Safe City Nights is proving to be successful

Image

RPD to hold "Safe City Nights"

Image

Tracking Severe Chances Alongside Wicked Heat

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe weather chances alongside the heat

Community Events