Minnesota Vikings GM: Offseason losses 'a natural evolution of a roster'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings were forced to turn over more than a half-dozen spots in their starting lineup this offseason, because of salary cap constraints.
Despite reaching the divisional round of the playoffs, they have a lot riding on this draft.
Departures at defensive end and cornerback have created a need at those particular positions.
General manager Rick Spielman calls this “just a natural evolution of a roster."
The Vikings have five of the top 105 picks. Spielman held his first media availability since trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
He said the deal was “a business opportunity that came up.”
