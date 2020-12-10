Minnesota Turns Down CDC Request For Vaccine Recipient Information

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota is turning down a CDC request to provide detailed personal information of COVID-19 vaccine recipients.

The CDC is working to build a registry of people who receive coronavirus vaccines, and is asking states to hand over data, including the names and addresses of recipients.

Officials at the Minnesota Department of Health say they won't be able to comply with the CDC's request for names and addresses because of Minnesota's data practice laws

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcom tells KIMT the CDC is aware of the issue, and has not expressed any concern this will hamper their efforts in any way.

"They will be getting full aggregate information, it's just that the data won't be personally, individually identified. But they'll be getting a wealth of detailed information on demographics and so forth," Malcom said.

Minnesota itself will be compiling the personal information of vaccine recipients, including names and addresses, of vaccine recipients for its own state-level systems.

Commissioner Malcom adds a number of states around the country are facing similar hurdles in sharing personal data with the CDC.