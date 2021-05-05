Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths push to decrease traffic related fatalities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths reports 119 lives have been lost on Minnesota roadways this year already.

Toward Zero Deaths is a statewide traffic safety program that meets each spring to come up with strategies to diminish the number of deaths on Minnesota highways.

This year there have been 27 more highway fatalities in the state compared to the same time last year. Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths program coordinator, Kristine Hernandez, says the fatalities have also surpassed the number of deaths in 2019.

“People are taking advantage of not having other cars on the road, which could slow down traffic, clearly the risk-takers are taking more risks,” Hernandez suggests.

She says there has been a dramatic increase in speeders during this ongoing pandemic.

Engineers, law enforcement, and emergency medical trauma professionals met Wednesday to discuss what can be done to cut down on risky highway behaviors.

Hernandez tells KIMT, “It's going to be an issue that can be life-changing if you find yourself in a crash.”

Law enforcement has stepped up enforcement cracking down on speeders. Hernandez, though, says more needs to be done.

“394 people died last year on our roadways, and that's not acceptable. The only acceptable number is zero.”

The meeting also touched on new resources the state now has to spread the word about the importance of using seat belts. Those resources will be put to use at public events.

“Use things like the driving simulator to show how distracted driving can impact your ability to drive safely - which of course it does - we've got seatbelt convincers and persuaders that people can actually buckle up and ride,” Hernandez explains.

Hernandez says there has been a 40 percent reduction in traffic-related deaths since the program started in 2003.

The Toward Zero Deaths program will hold its statewide conference this October in Rochester.