Clear

Minnesota Timberwolves win the NBA Draft Lottery

First #1 pick for the franchise since 2015.

Posted: Aug 20, 2020 8:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) -The NBA draft lottery was delayed three months. The Minnesota Timberwolves are certainly feeling like the wait was worthwhile.

The Timberwolves won the lottery Thursday night, giving them the No. 1 pick. The lottery was conducted virtually because of the pandemic, with NBA officials doing the actual draw in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Golden State holds the No. 2 pick, Charlotte got the No. 3 pick and Chicago will pick fourth. The Hornets and Bulls both bucked the odds to move into the upper echelon.

The Timberwolves were 19-45 this season, marking the 14th time in 15 years that they failed to make the playoffs and finished with a losing record. And a month ago, Glen Taylor — who has owned the franchise since 1994 — said he “will entertain” offers for the Timberwolves WNBA’s Minnesota Lynx.

It’ll be Minnesota’s first time holding the No. 1 pick since 2015.

Chicago had a 32% chance of moving into the top four spots, Charlotte about a 26% chance. They leapfrogged four teams that had better top-four odds — Cleveland, Atlanta, Detroit and New York.

For now, the delayed draft — originally set for late June — is scheduled for Oct. 16. The NBA has been hoping for a Dec. 1 start to the 2020-21 season, though Commissioner Adam Silver said on the ESPN telecast of that draft lottery that date now “is feeling a little bit early to me.”

Without fans at games, a major revenue stream is obviously lost for the league and its teams. There have been talks about starting next season with one or multiple bubbles, like the one where the league is playing now at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, but the obvious preference is to have fans returning to games.

“Our No. 1 goal is to get fans back in our arenas,” Silver said on the telecast. “My sense is, in working with the players association, if we could push back even a little longer and increase the likelihood of having fans in arenas, that’s what we would be targeting.”

So not only is it unclear which player is going when — but it’s also unclear when anyone will see their NBA debuts.

Unlike a year ago, when Zion Williamson was clearly going to be the first selection, there is no consensus about the No. 1 pick. Top candidates include Georgia’s Anthony Edwards, Memphis’ James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball — the brother of New Orleans guard Lonzo Ball.

Edwards, a 6-foot-5 guard, averaged 19.1 points in 32 games for Georgia in his lone college season. Wiseman, a 7-foot-1 center, played in only three games for Memphis and averaged 19.7 points before giving up what had been a lengthy fight with the NCAA over his eligibility. Ball, a 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 17 points in 12 games while playing in Australia’s top pro league this past season.

Cleveland got the fifth pick, followed by Atlanta, Detroit, New York, Washington, Phoenix, San Antonio, Sacramento and New Orleans at No. 13.

Memphis, which had 200-1 odds of winning the No. 1 pick and was 97.6% certain of finishing 14th, ended up in exactly that spot — a pick that will now be conveyed to Boston as part of a trade that happened in 2015. It means the Celtics could have three first-round picks on draft night, barring any moves by Boston beforehand.

The rest of the first-round order, starting with the No. 15 pick and going to No. 30, as of now is: Orlando, Portland, Minnesota, Dallas, Brooklyn, Miami, Philadelphia, Denver, Utah, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Boston, New York, the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto and Boston.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 66618

Reported Deaths: 1784
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin20853855
Ramsey8234279
Dakota4992108
Anoka4149116
Stearns299021
Washington243551
Olmsted186624
Nobles180311
Scott176125
Mower11343
Rice10788
Blue Earth10075
Wright10066
Carver9874
Clay80240
Sherburne79011
Kandiyohi7451
St. Louis69621
Todd4362
Lyon4343
Watonwan3943
Nicollet38613
Freeborn3751
Steele3752
Benton3403
Winona28417
Beltrami2811
McLeod2792
Crow Wing27514
Le Sueur2632
Chisago2331
Otter Tail2274
Goodhue2239
Martin2126
Cottonwood1880
Waseca1831
Becker1681
Polk1684
Pipestone1659
Carlton1601
Isanti1510
Itasca15112
Douglas1471
Dodge1420
Pine1320
Murray1311
Chippewa1261
Unassigned12545
Morrison1031
Wabasha1030
Brown1012
Sibley972
Faribault960
Meeker912
Rock900
Jackson850
Cass843
Koochiching843
Mille Lacs823
Fillmore780
Pennington741
Renville695
Houston630
Lincoln610
Swift581
Roseau570
Yellow Medicine560
Grant554
Pope520
Kanabec464
Aitkin441
Norman430
Redwood390
Wilkin393
Hubbard370
Mahnomen301
Marshall300
Wadena300
Big Stone280
Red Lake260
Lake250
Stevens220
Traverse170
Clearwater150
Lac qui Parle100
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60
Kittson30

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 53368

Reported Deaths: 1004
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk11220212
Woodbury385854
Black Hawk339667
Linn262390
Johnson227922
Dallas201835
Scott190317
Dubuque184934
Buena Vista180812
Marshall152828
Pottawattamie146131
Story144016
Wapello96939
Muscatine90248
Crawford7653
Sioux7153
Webster6838
Cerro Gordo67320
Warren6123
Tama57229
Clinton5645
Plymouth54414
Jasper50729
Wright4881
Dickinson3925
Louisa37914
Des Moines3272
Washington31310
Boone2983
Franklin26716
Bremer2507
Carroll2462
Hamilton2391
Clay2231
Marion2220
Clarke2123
Emmet2066
Shelby1991
Hardin1971
Lee1895
Benton1791
Henry1784
Jackson1741
Floyd1723
Poweshiek1678
Allamakee1634
Buchanan1541
Guthrie1505
Mahaska15017
Delaware1472
Butler1462
Jones1412
Madison1412
Cedar1401
Clayton1323
Lyon1322
Hancock1262
Harrison1251
Winneshiek1241
Cherokee1221
Winnebago1201
Pocahontas1192
Fayette1140
Kossuth1060
Mills1041
Page1040
Taylor1040
Iowa1011
Palo Alto1010
Grundy981
Cass972
Humboldt962
Jefferson950
Monona951
Sac940
Calhoun922
Osceola900
Union893
Mitchell850
Monroe828
Lucas784
Chickasaw760
Davis722
Howard710
Worth710
Montgomery664
Appanoose593
Fremont480
Keokuk461
Greene430
Adair421
Van Buren421
Ida340
Decatur310
Audubon301
Wayne272
Ringgold251
Adams180
Unassigned40
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Staying dry until the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dropping the speed limit on Hwy 122

Image

Rochester Conservation Corps looking for partners

Image

Sara's 6pm Forecast - Thursday

Image

Sheriff Reflects on Riess Case

Image

Salvation Army halting donations

Image

Mason City on employee retention

Image

Marcus Theater reopening

Image

Cascade Lake closed again

Image

Tee It Up For the Troops

Image

Rotary Club Collecting Donations For Derecho Relief

Community Events