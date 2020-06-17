Minnesota State says it will freeze tuition for fall 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Students returning to the colleges and university of the Minnesota State system will get a freeze on undergraduate tuition.

“The undergraduate tuition freeze for fall semester is a sign of our commitment to affordability and a compelling incentive for students,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “Every one of our 30 colleges and seven universities stands ready to welcome students back fall semester and are prepared to help them achieve their educational goals -- whether they are just starting college, continuing on their educational journey, or going back to school to retool their skills for new job opportunities.”

The tuition freeze will apply both to students on campus and those taking classes online. Minnesota State says a 3% tuition increase will go into effect spring semester 2021 to fund inflationary costs and long-term financial and programmatic sustainability.

“Thanks to the incredible work of our faculty, our staff, and our students,” says Malhotra, “we have tremendous flexibility to quickly pivot to either more restrictive or less restrictive modes should conditions change.”

As the state’s largest provider of higher education for both low-income students and students of color, Minnesota State says it is preparing for a big impact on fall enrollment.

"These populations are already disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” says Malhotra, “making it even more difficult for them to return to their studies in the fall or choose to attend college at all. Ensuring these students persevere in their education is critical to the future of our state.”

The Minnesota State system includes Rochester Community and Technical College and Riverland Community College in Albert Lea and Austin.