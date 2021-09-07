Minnesota State Senator remembers 9-11

Minnesota State Senator Carla Nelson detailed her day on September 11, 2001, on Tuesday, ahead of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Nelson said she remembers driving to the gym, before hearing the gut-wrenching news on the radio.

At first, Nelson, like others, thought the pilot in the first plane that hit the World Trade Center North Tower was an inexperienced pilot.

It was not until midway through her workout that Nelson realized something was terribly wrong.

"As we were working out, we saw more and more people leave their stations, wherever they were, or whatever equipment they were on, gathering around the TV. At the end of the workout, I remember walking out and asking what happened and of course, the horror started to come out then. Not just one but two airplanes hit the World Trade Center and there is one that we still do not know where it is and our country is under attack," Nelson said.

Nelson said September 11th, 2001, was also a time of unity for The United States.

"You know, I think we can learn a lot from really our country came together after 9/11. There was no partisan divide. It was all about serving and protecting The United States of America and we need that type of unity again," Nelson said.