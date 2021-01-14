Minnesota State Sen. introduces bill aiming to limit Walz's authority to close schools

Minnesota State Sen. Carla Nelson has introduced a bill asking to remove any governor's authority to close schools or alter school schedules via executive order.

Nelson said those decisions would be left up to school districts going forward.

“We have to think about what is best for students above all. At this point in the pandemic, there is widespread agreement about the importance of getting students back into the classroom,” said Sen. Nelson. “Our 300 school districts and 100 charter schools are diverse in every way; each district has unique needs and circumstances. The decision on how and when to reopen should not be made from the governor’s office. It should come from local school boards and community leaders. They are the ones who know what is best for their students. They should be given the option to decide how and when to open their schools.”