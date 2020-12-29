Minnesota State Patrol's reminders for winter driving

As the snow begins to pile up, it's important to stay up to date with the latest road conditions - if you plan to venture out in the wintry weather.

State officials are advising not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

But if you do find yourself having to go out --Minnesota State Patrol says to plan ahead by allowing extra travel time and checking road conditions ahead of time.

If you happen to lose control and slide off the road - troopers recommend staying seatbelted in your car - and giving a detailed location when you call first responders for help.

Sgt. Christianson explains, "A lot of times when a lot of people get out and try to dig themselves out, that's when another car can possibly hit them-- so we recommend staying in the car, calling 911, and we'll get a tow to you as soon as possible."

Sgt. Christianson also recommends keeping an emergency safety kit in your car-- that includes blankets, water, and snacks like energy bars in case you are stranded for an extended stretch of time.

MSP also says before hitting the road make sure that you have a full tank of gas in case you slide off the road - or become stranded and drive a safe speed for road conditions.

Troopers are also encouraging you to wear a seat belt.

Sgt. Christianson adds, "Especially during snow storms but all times of year its very important that people always wear their seatbelt. We have a 94 percent compliance of seatbelt. But still that 6 percent are being involved with crashes."

while there may be less cars out on area roads during the pandemic... drivers are increasing their speeds.

Sgt. Christianson tells KIMT News 3 that the pandemic isn't stopping law enforcement from pulling people over. State patrol has made no changes in staffing and is still enforcing speed violations.

For additional info, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has created 511mn.org with travel routes, snow plow cams, and road conditions to allow for drivers to prepare ahead of time.

MnDoT also offers text alerts for road conditions and crash alerts you can sign up at mndot.gov\d6.