Minnesota State Patrol says it's been a record year for squad cars being hit

The Minnesota State Patrol said it’s already been a record year - and not in a good sense- in regards to squad cars being hit.

The state patrol said 32 squad cars have been hit so far this year, which is the most since it began to keep track in 2005.

“Illegal/unsafe speed and distracted driving are the leading causes of crashes in which troopers’ squads are hit. Sixteen squads were hit in February alone. The most recent squad crash happened Sept. 22. Move over and slow down when you see flashing lights. It’s the law in Minnesota,” state patrol said.