Minnesota State Patrol says biggest offender of hands-free law is ages 30-39

In nearly half a year, the Minnesota State Patrol has handed out more than 6,000 citations for motorists not adhering to the hands-free law.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 1:58 PM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 2:28 PM

Of those, the most common offenders are those ages 20-39.

The State Patrol said 2,062 citations were given to people 30-39 and 2,016 were given to people 20-29.

People under the age of 20 made up the smallest portion of citations with 432.

Citations since Aug. 1

Under 20 - 432
20-29 - 2,016
30-39 - 2,062
40-49 - 1,300
50-59 - 920
60 and over - 604

Post by Minnesota State Patrol.

