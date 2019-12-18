Minnesota State Patrol says biggest offender of hands-free law is ages 30-39

In nearly half a year, the Minnesota State Patrol has handed out more than 6,000 citations for motorists not adhering to the hands-free law.

Of those, the most common offenders are those ages 20-39.

The State Patrol said 2,062 citations were given to people 30-39 and 2,016 were given to people 20-29.

People under the age of 20 made up the smallest portion of citations with 432.

Citations since Aug. 1

Under 20 - 432

20-29 - 2,016

30-39 - 2,062

40-49 - 1,300

50-59 - 920

60 and over - 604