Minnesota State Patrol says biggest offender of hands-free law is ages 30-39

In nearly half a year, the Minnesota State Patrol has handed out more than 6,000 citations for motorists not adhering to the hands-free law.
Of those, the most common offenders are those ages 20-39.
The State Patrol said 2,062 citations were given to people 30-39 and 2,016 were given to people 20-29.
People under the age of 20 made up the smallest portion of citations with 432.
Citations since Aug. 1
Under 20 - 432
20-29 - 2,016
30-39 - 2,062
40-49 - 1,300
50-59 - 920
60 and over - 604
