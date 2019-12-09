Minnesota State Patrol responded to more than 130 crashes Monday morning

There were more than 130 crashes Monday as snowfall hit Minnesota, according to the state patrol.
Minnesota State patrol reported 133 crashes (22 with injury, 0 fatal) and 168 vehicle spinouts/vehicles off the road from 6-11 a.m.
There were also three reported semis that were jackknifed.
Many road across the state were either completely or partially covered as snow and strong winds hit the region.
#MSPNumbers Statewide 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., 12/09/19: 133 crashes (22 with injury, 0 serious/fatal) & 168 veh spin out/off the road & 3 jackknifed semis.
— State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) December 9, 2019
