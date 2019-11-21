Clear
Minnesota State Patrol is reminding drivers of the hands-free rule

The Minnesota State Patrol is seeing drivers mounting their phone on the dash to stream videos, which is still illegal.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 1:13 PM
Posted By: Madelyne Watkins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's three months into the hands-free law in Minnesota and drivers seem to be finding some loopholes.

The Minnesota State Patrol said drivers are going hands-free, but now they're mounting their phone on the dashboard to stream videos or text, which is still illegal. Sgt. Troy Christianson told KIMT News 3 if Troopers see drivers actively touching their phone even though they're not holding it, they will still get cited. It causes a major distraction to not only you, but to other drivers around you. 

Sgt. Christianson said he sees it happen the most during red lights or at stop signs when drivers should be the most alert to their surroundings. "That's when you're supposed to be paying attention to other vehicles around you and pedestrians, bicycles, motorcycles," said Sgt. Christianson. "That's when you're supposed to observe traffic and make sure that you don't run into them."

Sgt. Christianson recommends drivers use the voice activated commands or bluetooth to avoid any of those distractions. Some drivers agree, "it's just common sense," explained Tom Gabe. "You're going to use your telephone when you're driving down the road and you have an accident and it's a terrible situation for you and your family and the other people you run into - it's a disaster."

Sgt. Christianson said the first offense for a hands-free violation will cost you more than $120 and the second offense is over $300. For more information regarding the law, you can visit their website.

