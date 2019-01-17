Minnesota State Patrol recruiting troopers, no law enforcement experience needed

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Minnesota State Patrol is looking to hire about 40 new troopers through this year’s Law Enforcement Training Opportunity, or LETO, program.

People with no law enforcement experience can apply, but they do need a two- or four-year degree. With almost any type of degree being accepted, this program has lead farmers, real estate agents, and bus drivers to all become troopers.

By getting people from all walks of life, the state patrol can better serve the community.

“People with different mindsets and just bring different ideas to the state patrol and we can become a better organization that way,” Sgt. Troy Christianson with State Patrol said.

He joined the force 19 years ago. After holding different positions in crash reconstruction and public information trooper, it’s the different opportunities and the impact he can have that’s kept him in the job so many years later.

“When you know you've done something to possibly save their life, and they thank you for that, that's the rewarding part of the job,” Sgt. Christianson said.

The application deadline is February 15, 2019.

